Toggle navigation
B945 - Dayton's Hot Country B945
B945 - Dayton's Hot Country B945
On-Air
The Bobby Bones Show
Norm
Kim Faris
CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan
Layton
Catfish Hunter
Angie Ward
Chris Randolph
Full On-Air Schedule
Music
Country News
iHeartRadio Live
Most Recently Played
Connect
Contact Us
Facebook
Twitter
Event Calendar
Contest Rules
Employment
iHeartMedia Communities
Advertise With Us
Media Kit
On Demand
National News
Sports News
NASCAR
MLB News
From The Web
B945 Photos
Country Cam
iHeart Radio Live
Miami Valley View
Contests
WWE Live!
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
WIN TIXX TO SEE WWE LIVE!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Check Out The Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
The Bobby Bones Show
LISTEN NOW online or on your smartphone
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
Brantley Gilbert Reveals Who He Is Rooting For In The National Championship Game
Jason Aldean To Get Hall Of Fame Exhibit
Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Plans for 2017
Curse Like a Sailor? Maybe You're Just Honest
2017 GRAMMY Nominees Album Features Country Elite
Ryan Seacrest Invites Keith & Nicole To His House
Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys Shoot New Music Video
A Blood Test Predicts How Well You're Going to Age
Poet Stumped by Standardized Test Questions on Own Poems
School District Gets Snarky on Twitter Over Snow
Mom Films Daughter After Wisdom Teeth Operation (VIDEO)
x
See Full Playlist
B945
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B945 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.