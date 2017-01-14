Toggle navigation
B945 - Dayton's Hot Country B945
B945 - Dayton's Hot Country B945
On-Air
The Bobby Bones Show
Norm
Kim Faris
CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan
Layton
Catfish Hunter
Angie Ward
Chris Randolph
Full On-Air Schedule
Music
Country News
iHeartRadio Live
Most Recently Played
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Event Calendar
Contest Rules
Employment
iHeartMedia Communities
Advertise With Us
Media Kit
On Demand
National News
Sports News
NASCAR
MLB News
From The Web
B945 Photos
Country Cam
iHeart Radio Live
Miami Valley View
Contests
WWE Live!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed Tuesday 10am ET/9am CT
WIN TIXX TO SEE WWE LIVE!
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
Check Out The Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
The Bobby Bones Show
LISTEN NOW online or on your smartphone
previous
next
Xavier Hosts Creighton
Cincinnati Sinks East Carolina
Reds Avoid Arbitration With Four Players
The Weird Story of a Cup That Led Cops to Robbery Suspect
Guy Finds Swastikas in His Boot Prints
An Extreme Sport Few Are Brave Enough to Try
Bad News: Booze Gives You the Munchies, Too
Too Busy for Daily Workouts? That's OK
PHOTOS: 13 Things Not To Do on Friday the 13th
These Are the 5 Most Stressful Jobs in 2017
Another Michael Jackson Movie Makes Better Casting Choice
Woman Raped Boy, 13, With 'Nice Body,' Gets Probation
x
See Full Playlist
B945
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B945 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.